Falls Church Calendar: April 9 – 15, 2020

In response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

Saturday, April 11

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at www.fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Thursday, April 9

Library Storytime Live. Join Mary Riley Styles Library staff at 10:30 a.m. on for a live storytime on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mrspl.

Sunday, April 12

Virtual Services at F.C. Churches. Churches throughout the City of Falls Church and greater Falls Church area will be posting either pre-recorded or live-streamed services for Easter Sunday at various times. Most churches make their posts available via their website or their Facebook page, which parishioners should check for more information on when and how those services will be delivered.

Monday, April 13

City Council Virtual Meeting. The Falls Church City Counil will discuss matters related to the Covid-19 emergency. Public comment should be submitted by 8 p.m. on April 13 to cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed online at www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings and on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35).

Daily

Bloom Cam for Cherry Blossoms. While the coronavirus pandemic has closed off visitation to Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in person, an alternative has been offered thanks to the Trust for the National Mall in the form of the Bloom Cam. The live feed will allow those who are interested to remotely observe the cherry blossoms in peak bloom from the comfort and safety of their homes. The camera runs 24/7 and is viewable at nationalmall.org/bloomcam.

Virtual Tour of The Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum. The Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural History virtual tours allow visitors to take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the museum from their desktop or mobile device. Visitors can also access select collections and research areas at the Smithsonian’s satellite support and research stations as well as past exhibits no longer on display. To start the tour, visit naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour.

Lunch Doodles with children’s author Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

Yellowstone Park Virtual Tour. Interested browsers can see the Norris Geyser Springs, Mud Volcano, Mammoth Hot Springs and more in this virtual tour of Yellowstone National Park. This park features everything from canyons to alpine rivers, lush forests and, of course, the famous geyser Old Faithful, which erupts about 20 times a day. The virtual tours will also give viewers information about what else to look for and do when the park eventually does re-open. To “visit” the Yellowstone National Park, go to nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments