Easter Bunny Hops Down Little City Streets Today

Facing an empty park after the City’s annual Easter egg hunt was canceled, the Easter bunny has decided to take to the streets of Falls Church this morning to bring a little springtime cheer.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Bunny of Falls Church will be escorted through the neighborhoods of the City by police and recreation and parks staff offering up waves and well wishes — in a totally appropriate social distancing manner — to the residents of the Little City.

“The bunnies welcome waves and smiles,” the bunnies’ escorts says but ask that people do not approach the cars. The police will give a little toot on the siren to let neighbors know the bunny is near.

Falls Church’s bunny hop will take place from 10 a.m. – noon today (Saturday, April 11).

