(Photo: Courtesy Michael Paluzzi/Falls Church Distillers)

FALLS CHURCH DISTILLERS second batch of hand sanitizer was delivered and picked up on Sunday. By the third week of April, the distillery will have produced over 3,000 gallons. The third and fourth batches are planned for the next two weeks and the distillery hopes to produce another 3,000 gallons in early May. Young volunteers who helped out are Zachery and Madison Copper and Madison Corwin, who are using their off-school time to give back.

