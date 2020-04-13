Registration for Summer Sessions at NOVA Begins Monday

Registration for summer sessions at Northern Virginia Community College, or NOVA, will begin on Monday, April 13. All classes will be held remotely.

May 18 is the start date for the 12-week and first six-week sessions. The 10-week session starts on June 1, with the eight-week session starting on June 15 and the second six-week session starting on June 29.

To begin the registration process, visit nvcc.edu/admissions. Students must register by 11:59 p.m. on the day before the session begins. For more information on the time sessions, visit nvcc.edu.

Also, a student enrolled at another college or university can take summer classes at NOVA while they are home and can save time and money on their tuition by registering as a visiting student with the credits transferring to the student’s home college or university. Information about that possibility can be found at nvcc.edu/admissions/apply/visiting-students.html.

NOVA is an open enrollment institution, so everyone who applies is accepted. Course descriptions can be found in the NOVA catalog at nvcc.edu/catalog/index.html.



