Symphony Orchestra of NoVa Asks for Assistance

The Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia’s maestro Jeffrey Dokken announced that the orchestra will cancel the rest of its season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The orchestra is seeking financial support to be able to stay intact following the pandemic’s conclusion.

Due to having to cancel the remainder of its season, SONOVA will lose between $30,000-$40,000. For an arts organization such as itself, that financial hit could be crippling to SONOVA’s ongoing ability to provide concerts throughout the area in the future.

The vast majority of the local, state and federal Covid-19 relief money is going to help corporations, small businesses and nonprofits that directly help underserved communities, youth, senior citizens, those who are sick and the unemployed.

SONOVA agrees that priority must be given to these organizations and individuals, but also believes that the arts play a significant and important role in the community and in the lives of its audience members and musicians.

Furthermore, staff members whose work for SONOVA support their families, and the orchestra provides income for other organizations by paying rent, purchasing music, paying performance fees, putting guest artists up in hotels, purchasing food and drinks from local businesses, and hiring local musicians.

The Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia has become a prominent part of the arts community in the greater Washington, D.C. region and is asking for the public’s support now in a time of desperate need. Those interested in donating can do so securely by visiting sonovamusic.org/donate.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments