F.C.’s Louise Cappelletti Ingala Dies

Louise Cappelletti Ingala, 103, died peacefully on Saturday, April 4, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Bev and Mike Laub, where she had been lovingly cared for over the past eight years. She is a native of Waterbury, Connecticut, and moved to Falls Church following the death of her husband.

She quickly settled into the life of the City, befriending neighbors and joining the Italian Conversation Group at the Falls Church Senior Center. She is survived by three children: Beverly Laub of Falls Church, Fred Cappelletti of Long Island, New York and Ronald Cappelletti of Montgomery Village, Maryland. Grandmother to Peter Laub, of Falls Church and Brian Laub of Arlington, she also leaves four other grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, a brother and sister of Connecticut and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to give heartfelt thanks to her loving caregivers Atsede and Helen; and Abby, Rahel, Margaret, Mykaela, Helen and Sierra of Home Instead Senior Care of Falls Church; and to Goodwin House Hospice. Memories may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/falls-church-va/louise-ingala-9110822.

Interment and a memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.

Donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, Falls Church (www.stjamescatholic.org); Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington (www.ccda.net); and the Italian Cultural Society of Washington, D.C., (www.italianculturalsociety.org).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments