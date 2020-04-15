Falls Church Cancels Annual Memorial Day Parade & Festival

(Photo: J. Larry Golfer)

The City of Falls Church announced today the cancellation of its biggest event of the year, the annual Memorial Day Parade and Festival, set to take place next month, citing recent executive orders issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urging localities to cancel large-scale events through June 10.

“It is unfortunate that we need to cancel the Memorial Day Parade, the City’s biggest, most popular event,” said Mayor David Tarter in statement. “The safety of our community is our number one priority right now. Honoring our military service members who died for their country has always been the heart of our Memorial Day observances, and we will find ways as a community to honor our fallen in new ways this year.”

The City’s Memorial Day festival regularly brings up to 10,000 people to the Little City in an event featuring a ceremony honoring veterans, a lineup of civic groups, food vendors, local crafters and merchants, pony rides, bounce houses and, of course, a parade.

Other events announced canceled by the City today include a rock painting pop-up in Frady Park on April 18, Girl Scout Day at Cherry Hill Farmhouse on April 18, Mother’s Day Tea at Cherry Hill Farmhouse on May 10, Bike to Work Day on May 15, Civil War Encampment at Cherry Hill Farmhouse on May 16, a board game pop-up at Mr. Brown’s Park on May 18 and a home school program at Cherry Hill Farmhouse on May 21.

