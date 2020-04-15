Northam Extends Order Closing Certain Businesses to May 8

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he is extending by two weeks his executive order issued last month closing most non-essential businesses and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

The order, originally to expire on April 23, will now last until May 8 and keeps closed all recreation, entertainment and personal care businesses, like barbershops and salons, and limits restaurants to takeout and delivery service only.

Virginia’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until June 10.

