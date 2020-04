The fourth quarter of online classes by students in the Falls Church City public schools began Tuesday, and School Superintendent Peter Noonan reported the attendance rate was over 90 percent for students at the high school and middle school levels, a bit lower in grades below that.

Caps and gowns for high school graduation have arrived, he told the online meeting of the F.C. School Board, as plans are still afoot for how to duly celebrate the graduation of the high school seniors in the system.



