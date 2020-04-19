Fairfax Adds 184 Virus Cases, Largest 1-Day Jump To Date

On Sunday, the Fairfax Health District had its largest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases to date, reporting 184 new cases, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virus cases now total 1,820 in the health district — which includes City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fairfax County and its towns — and have increased more than 32 percent over the last three days. Two of Fairfax’s three highest single-day rises have happened in the last two days alone.

There were five more Covid-19-linked deaths reported in Fairfax Sunday, bringing the district’s total to 48.

It took 20 days from its first reported presumptive positive case for the Fairfax Health District to reach 100 Covid-19 cases. Just 11 days after that, the total surpassed 500.

Now, 12 days after cases topped 500, Fairfax has surpassed 1,800.

Virginia saw a 484 increase in cases Sunday, bringing the state’s reported total to 8,537. There are now 277 deaths linked to the virus in the commonwealth.

