Residents at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads boogied down at the elder care home’s “balcony concert” last week when area Motown group The Tribe played for the community by the facility’s Knoll Garden.

Nearly 80 residents watched nearby (but not too nearby) and from balconies, open windows and Goodwin House’s in-house news channel while singer Vanda Guzman, guitarist Ernest Abdul-Raheem and drummer Larry Darnell Simpson jammed out on stage.

Photos: J. Michael Whalen

