Officials Confirm 24 Covid Cases in City of Falls Church

At least 24 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the City of Falls Church, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health and later confirmed to the News-Press by the Fairfax County Health Department.

Today’s cases are the first reported in the City by health officials in almost a month, since the last confirmed positive case, a second resident at The Kensington senior living home, was reported on March 22. A City employee also was reported testing positive for the virus on March 26 but the individual was not a City resident.

Last week, the News-Press reported at least nine positive cases in elder care facilities located inside the City but both Virginia Department of Health and Fairfax County Health Department would not confirm the numbers.

Information, released daily from the Virginia Department of Health on the Fairfax Health District, which includes City of Falls Church, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County and its towns, has been inconsistent, thus far, and it is still unknown which cases are included in the 24 confirmed by both VDH and Fairfax officials today.

There are now 1,970 reported cases of Covid-19 in Fairfax Health District, a 8.2 percent increase from Sunday, and the district saw its largest one-day increase in virus-linked deaths with 11. The total is now 59 fatalities in the district.

In Virginia, there have been 8,990 reported positive cases and 300 deaths.

