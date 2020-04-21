Crime Report: Motorcycle, 2 Bikes Stolen from S. Maple

In the City of Falls Church crime report from April 6 – 12, a motorcycle and two bicycles were stolen from the 400 block of S. Maple Ave., items were taken from a shed on N. Oak St. and someone broke in to and took items from a vehicle on Poplar Dr.

Larceny From Building, 300 blk N Oak St, between April 5 and April 6, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from a shed.

Trespassing, 100 blk W Broad St, April 6 8:51 PM, a male, 54, no fixed address, was arrested for trespassing after being forbidden.

Drunk in Public, 1100 blk W Broad St, April 10 12:43 PM, following a call for service, a male, 49, no fixed address, was arrested for drunk in public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 300 blk W Broad St, April 10 8:20 PM, a male, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Larceny From Vehicle, 400 blk Poplar Dr, April 12 between 4 AM and 9 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unattended vehicle.

Auto Theft, 400 blk S Maple Ave, between April 10 and April 12, unknown suspect(s) damaged and took an unattended motorcycle.

Larceny From Building, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Between April 11 and April 12, unknown suspect(s) damaged and took two (2) unattended bicycles.

Disorderly Conduct, 800 blk W Broad St, following a call for service, a male, 32, of Falls Church City, VA, was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and drunk in public.

