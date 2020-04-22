Staff Member Tests Positive for Covid-19 at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads

A staff member at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads has tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads)

A staff member at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads has tested positive for Covid-19, the first infection reported at the Falls Church area senior care center, it was confirmed by the News-Press today.

According to a letter sent to family and friends of Goodwin House residents on Monday, the employee, who worked at the facility’s health care center, tested positive on April 19 and last worked on Tuesday, April 14. One resident who had contact with the staff member was experiencing respiratory symptoms. Both the resident and their roommate were tested and found to be negative for Covid-19, the letter said.

“No other residents served by this employee are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, nor are any staff members who worked with this employee,” it said.

The staff member wore a mask at all times and practiced infection precaution hygiene, the facility reports, and is currently in isolation at home.

A spokesperson for Goodwin House tells the News-Press that none of its residents, at both Bailey’s Crossroads and Alexandria facilities, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease to date.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments