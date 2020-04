U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, confirmed that the federal government has made it clear that all Covid-19 tests are free in a town hall conference call yesterday.

He said that there needs to be a doctor’s referral to get a test. But instead of showing up at a hospital emergency room for a test, persons should call ahead to make an appointment.

