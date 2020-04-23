From the Front Row: Kaye Kory’s Richmond Report

I believe that elected representatives have a particular responsibility to lead by example, particularly in crisis situations. Therefore I strongly support the option of remote voting for the members of the General Assembly during this state of health and economic emergency. It is imperative for us to conscientiously conduct the commonwealth’s business while following the health safety guidelines we all have come to know all too well. We will hold the reconvene session tomorrow to vote upon all of the governor’s 102 amendments to the bills we passed earlier this year. We will also be voting on changes to the existing budget which will be in effect until the end of this fiscal year.

Since Virginia operates on a two-year budget cycle, the governor has announced the need to hold a special session in June to adjust the biennium budget according to the fiscal forecasts at that time. It is unlikely that the pandemic will have passed by that time and we will need the option of remote voting at that time as well.

Know that I am standing by the values expressed in all the legislation we have passed; and will not forget your strongly supportive voices.

Gun violence prevention, environmental justice, women’s reproductive healthcare, educational equity, anti-discrimination and the prohibition of hate crimes all demonstrate those values — the values we share.

The House Democrats have brought sweeping change to our 2020 legislative session, as we became the first Democrat majority in a generation.

The governor has sent us his amendments to passed bills — many are simply technical, some are substantial policy changes. We will vote on a budget “time out,” which will pause all new spending until a reliable fiscal forecast is available later this year. Like many Virginians, I find it frustrating to pause the implementation of the historic legislation we have passed. However, this worldwide pandemic is an unprecedented public health, public safety and economic crisis. Covid-19 has drastically changed our finances and the changes we expect cannot be quantified at this time. Therefore a realistic budget cannot be adopted yet. Fortunately, Gov. Northam has already signed the majority of the bills passed and they will become law on July 1.

Unfortunately, “Liberate Virginia!” protesters are driving in circles around the Capitol Square loudly honking their horns in an attempt to disrupt our work. We are determined that we will carry out our constitutional duty despite the irresponsible protests and despite the Covid-19 pandemic emergency.

Delegate Kory represents the 38th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. She may be emailed at DelKKory@house.virginia.gov.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments