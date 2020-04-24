Falls Church Calendar: April 23 – 29, 2020

In response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at www.fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Library Storytime Live. Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, join Mary Riley Styles Library staff at 10:30 a.m. for a live storytime on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mrspl.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

The Art of Composting: How to Make Your Own Black Gold. Interested viewers can turn yard clippings, kitchen waste and excess paper into black gold for their garden. Extension Master Gardeners will show viewers how to start composting at home, what to put into a compost pile, how to easily maintain the pile so that the materials break down properly and how to apply the finished product to the viewers’ own garden and lawn. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. Register at mgnv.org to receive a link to participate. 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Mother Goose Minutes. Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s Miss Laura will share tips on how to sing and play with your baby at home. Available on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/mrspl.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Falls Church City Council Meeting. The Falls Church City Council will give first reading to its revised Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The virtual meeting can be viewed online at www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings and will be broadcast on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Public comment must be submitted by 8 p.m. on Monday, April 27, to cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

DAILY

Nationals Learning Activities for Kids. As people remain at home and are missing baseball, the Washington Nationals have continued to create fun and educational content for interested fans. All activities for kids in grades 1-6 are posted at nationals.com/Community. That includes Jr. Nationals Kids Club Fun Pages featuring Nat Libs, word scrambles and trivia; STEM education lessons using the game of baseball, such as discussing angular momentum to learn how to round the bases as fast as possible and in instructional baseball videos Nationals coaches and players demonstrate drills that baseball and softball players can do at home.

Virtual Tour of The Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum. The Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural History virtual tours allow visitors to take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the museum from their desktop or mobile device. Visitors can also access select collections and research areas at the Smithsonian’s satellite support and research stations as well as past exhibits no longer on display. To start the tour, visit naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour.

Lunch Doodles with children’s author Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

Museo Galileo. Students, families and teachers alike can all take a virtual trip to Museo Galileo and learn about one of the world’s most famous astronomers, physicists and engineers and all aspects of his life. Galileo is known as the “father of the scientific method” that is used so often in school science classrooms. To check out the museum, visit catalogue.museogalileo.it.

The Social Distancing Festival. This online artist community showcases the work of artists from around the world who have been affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus and the need for social distancing. The site gathers live streams and videos from all different artists and performances from all over the world and puts them all in one place. Visit www.socialdistancingfestival.com for the calendar of streaming events.

