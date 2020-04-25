Virginia, Fairfax Report Largest 1-Day Increases in Virus Cases Saturday

A day after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced his outline for reopening the commonwealth, both Virginia and Fairfax Health District reported their largest day-over-day increases in positive Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, Northam said the earliest the state could being to reopen was in two weeks on May 8, provided Virginia sees a 14-day decrease in the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations. Less than 24 hours later on Saturday, the Virginia Department Health released its daily Covid-19 report showing the commonwealth adding 772 cases, the most yet in a day, for a 6.7 percent increase, up from a 5.4 percent rise from Thursday to Friday.

There have now been 12,366 reported positive cases of Covid-19 in Virginia according to VDH.

Like the state as a whole, Fairfax Health District — which includes the City of Falls Church, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County and its towns — also reported its largest one-day increase Saturday, adding another 213 cases since Friday for a total of 2,797. The 8.24 percent increase was the second consecutive day-over-day increase for the health district.

According to VDH, there are 26 reported cases of the virus in the City of Falls Church with three hospitalizations and two deaths.

Out of 72,178 people tested for Covid-19 in Virginia, 11,492 or 16 percent, of the test results have come from Fairfax Health District, VDH reports. And while it makes up about 13.5 percent of the population of Virginia, the district has accounted for more than 22 percent of Virginia’s reported positive Covid-19 cases.

VDH reports a total of 1,942 hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the state with Fairfax making up 25 percent of the total.

As of Saturday, state health officials report 436 people in Virginia have died of Covid-19 including 94 in Fairfax Health District.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments