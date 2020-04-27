Business News: DIY Pizza Kits, Free Printing & Quarantine Cocktails

Falls Church Business News: April 23 – 29, 2020

Staples Offering Free Printing to Local Businesses

Staples Super Store in Falls Church is offering complimentary printing services to local businesses. Businesses can receive up to 50 black and white prints or one 18” x 24” CDC poster for free. Staples Super Store is located at 1104 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information call 703-534-0101.

DIY Pizza Kits Now Available at Orso

Pizzeria Orso is now offering do-it-yourself pizza kits available for pick up or delivery via UberEats. Each kit includes all the ingredients needed to make their signature pies.

Visit facebook.com/pizzeriaorso for information on the kits or visit www.pizzeriaorso.com for their menu of salads, pizzas, wine, and beer available to go or for delivery.

Pizzeria Orso is open from 4 – 8 p.m. and is located at 400 S. Maple Avenue in Falls Church.

Clay Cafe Now Offering Paint-Your-Own Pottery Packages

Clay Café Studios has two paint-your-own pottery packages available for virtual parties or craft nights. The packages, animals or animal dishes, can be picked up curbside or delivered.

For more information, visit www.claywire.com or call 703-534-7600. Clay Café is located at 101 N. Maple Avenue in Falls Church.

F.C. Distillers Offers Up Quarantine Cocktails

Falls Church Distillers has new cocktails now available for pick-up or delivery. Christy’s Quarantine Cocktails include the Corona Killer (mango, orange juice, cherry juice, rum), COVID Be Gone (bourbon, club soda, lime juice) and the Sanitizer (vodka and house lemonade) all made with the local distillers own spirits, which are available for shipping as well as pick-up can local delivery.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FallsChurchDistillers.

Rock Star Realty Goes Virtual

Tori McKinney and her Rock Star Realty Group at KW remain open 24 hours by pivoting their real estate service to a virtual operation. To keep everyone safe during showings, the group conducts showings during business hours while practicing cautiously with their nine-step Covid-19 friendly protocol.

The group is offering sellers $1,200 of free virtual services, available 24-hours a day and offering buyers $1,500 toward closing costs.

For more information, visit www.ToriRocksRealEstate.com.

Workforce Webinars Hosted by NOVA

Northern Virginia Community College is now offering a series of Workforce ‘DiscovFREE’ webinar sessions intended to provide career information for individuals who may seek to gauge their interest in certain fields of business and IT.

The first sessions in the series will provide an in-depth look into Web Development, Software Automation, Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing, CompTIA+ certifications, and Fundraising. Each session will be led by a NOVA instructor to discuss programs and answer questions about career possibilities one can achieve with these skills. All sessions are available at no cost to members of the community. Registration for these sessions is now open.

For more information, email novaworkforceanswers@nvcc.edu or visit www.nvcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?fuseaction=1010&.

Chamber Hosting Virtual Luncheon Tuesday

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual luncheon for members of the business community on Tuesday, April 28, noon – 1:30 p.m. Attendees must register online by visiting www.FallsChurchChamber.org and going to the calendar entry.

The event is free but attendees are encouraged to make plans for delivery or grab and go lunch from local restaurants.

For more information, email info@FallsChurchChamber.org.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

