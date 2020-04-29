Falls Church Small Businesses Face the Pandemic: DuBro Architects + Builders

As the pandemic disrupts life across the globe, everyone is being forced to adapt and make sacrifices during the unprecedented crisis. None may be more affected than small businesses, with many being forced to temporarily shutter or adapt operations due to a new normal ushered in by state regulations and social distancing measures.

According to a recent study from SmartAsset, the City of Falls Church ranks third overall in best places for small businesses and more than 29 percent of City residents depend on small business income, the fifth highest figure in the state.

The News-Press has asked Falls Church area businesses to share their pandemic challenges and struggles and how the virus has affected operations and the adaptations they’ve had to make in response. Each week, we’ll be sharing their stories.

Today’s featured business: DuBro Artchitects + Builders.

Jeff DuBro with one of his firm’s homemade masks.

Driven by the integration of thoughtful design and expert craftsmanship, DuBro Architects + Builders have been transforming our clients’ homes since 2002. Living Architecture is the DuBro philosophy to home design. It is about how we live — efficiently, artfully and most of all, living well in healthy and enriching environments.

As a sustainable design-build firm, we must be in-tune with the ever-evolving needs of our clients and community at large. Especially now, since this pandemic has emerged. We are grateful to be able to continue helping our clients and to be part of the Falls Church community. We have not changed what we do; we have however, modified how we do it. Our weekly face-to-face client meetings have gone virtual. Whether through text, email, phone calls, or video conferencing, we are figuring out how to be resourceful and best communicate with our clients. The tactile parts of our meetings have been challenging. Recently, we met with a client (virtually), prepared a basket of samples (carefully sanitized) and dropped them off at their house. Fortunately, we have always used virtual idea books to be able to assist our clients in making their selections.

Another challenge has been to stay informed about procedures, recommendations, and hard data provided by medical professionals and others in leadership. We have been resolute in making sure our entire team, including our clients, employees, sub-contractors and those in our supply chain all take the appropriate care. This is our new norm! By hand-sewing masks and screen-printing new company attire, we are reminding all with whom we work to abide by physical distance requirements. We are working hard to make common our new responsibilities to our community and ourselves. Our philosophy is that if we all act as if we are carrying this unrelenting COVID-19 virus, it will inform how we conduct ourselves for the foreseeable future and help protect the people of our community and our community’s economy.

We are all in this together – let’s stay focused, disciplined and optimistic.

429 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church 22046, www.dubro.net.

Tell us the history of your Falls Church small business, how the virus has affected your operation and the adaptations, struggles and more you’re facing during this unprecedented crisis. Photos, along with the commentaries, are welcome and encouraged. Please send submissions, up to 500 words, to fcnp@fcnp.com.

