Falls Church Calendar: April 30 – May 6, 2020

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at www.fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Library Storytime Live. Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, join Mary Riley Styles Library staff at 10:30 a.m. for a live storytime on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mrspl.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Outdoor Container Gardening: Basics and Beyond. Interested viewers can learn how to grow edible and ornamental plants in containers on your porch, deck, balcony or patio. This workshop will explore soil, containers, maintenance and selection of suitable plants. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. Register at mgnv.org to receive a link to participate. 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Mother Goose Minutes. Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s Miss Laura will share tips on how to sing and play with your baby at home. Available on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/mrspl.

DAILY

Creative Cauldron Online Classes. The City of Falls Church theater company Creative Cauldron is now offering a variety of interactive classes and activities for children taught by the theater’s artists. Kids will be moving, creating and socializing during the activities. This week is free week, with scholarships and pay-what-you-will options available for all who need them.Those who are interested can enroll online at creativecauldron.org/workshops.htm or email the theater at info@creativecauldron.org to get started. There are classes for adults as well.

Explore the World’s Largest Cave. The Hang Son Doong (Mountain River Cave) in Vietnam is the world’s largest cave, which is over three miles in length and reaches up to 650 feet in height. It was formed over 400 million years ago. The cave is unique that it even has its own ecosystem and weather patterns that are completely unique to it throughout the world. To see the cave, visit nationalgeographic.com/news-features/son-doong-cave/2/#s=pano62

Visit a 17th-Century English Village. Interested learners can see what life was like for those who lived during the 17th century in rural England. Watch as they tend to their crops, make the basics that we take for granted in butter and prepared meat and see what their homes look like. The village field trip is hosted by the Plimoth Plantation and can be found by going to plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/virtual-field-trip.

Virtual Museum Tours. Google Arts & Culture teamed up with over 2,500 museums and galleries around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world. The collection includes the British Museum in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Guggenheim in New York City and more. This collection is geared toward students who are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed. Visit .travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours to find out more about taking a tour.

