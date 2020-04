The Kensington Falls Church is asking community members to sew surgical gowns for use by its staff. Volunteers will be provided all materials needed to make at least 10 gowns and be sent instructional videos and templates for gown creation, and schedule a no-contact fabric drop-off. For more info contact Taylor Tomasso at 703-909-11719 or taylor@kensingtonsl.com.

