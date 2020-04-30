Small Business Recovery Fund Deadline Tonight

The deadline to submit eligibility forms for the Fairfax County Small Busines Covid-19 Recovery Fund is midnight tonight. The loan program, which will be administered by the Community Business Partnership, is available to businesses in Fairfax County that have less than 50 employees, have been in business two or more years and possess a valid Business, Professional and Occupational License. Applicants will be selected at random. For more information, visit www.FairfaxGov.com. Arlington has announced a grant program and plans to make applications available in May. A Falls Church grant program, approved by the Falls Church Economic Development Authority, is outlined on page 1 of this week’s print edition of the News-Press.

