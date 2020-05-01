Falls Church Education Foundation Raises $100K for Needy Families

Following the remarkable achievement of raising over $100,000 this spring in response to the needs of disadvantaged students and their families in the Falls Church City Public School system in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, Debbie Hiscott, executive director of the Falls Church Educational Foundation, submitted a letter to the F.C. City Council this week that acknowledged the generosity of the contributors to the effort.

“The Falls Church Education Foundation thanks our amazing community for its incredible support of the FCEF Family Assistance Fund,” she wrote. “Though we run this program year around to provide equity of access within Falls Church City Public Schools, the response since the beginning of the pandemic has been unmatched in the history of the foundation. We received donations from businesses, #bettertogether t-shirts, all our PTAs, teachers and staff, Falls Church residents and FCEF supporters far and wide. In all, we have raised over $100,000 for the fund, with contributions ranging from $10–$12,000. These funds allow us to provide food and necessities to almost 250 students and many staff members who have been impacted by the shutdown. We will continue to provide grocery gift cards, small FC business gift cards and basics as needed with this funding. The needs of the program have risen eight percent over the last week alone and we anticipate needs will continue to grow. One hundred percent of the funds raised go to support our community. We thank you again for your donations and for your willingness to create food security for those in need,” she wrote.

