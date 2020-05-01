Falls Church Small Business Grant Applications Now Open

Applications for the new micro-grant program from the City of Falls Church‘s Economic Development Authority are now open, the City announced today. Up to $250,000 in grants of $2,000 from the Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Grant Program will be available for eligible local businesses to use for salary, benefits, rent or other operating expenses.

The application is available at www.choosefallschurch.org/EDAGrant and forms can be submitted now through 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Eligibility requirements for businesses include annual gross receipts between $50,000-500,000 and at least a 50 percent drop in revenues since the onset of the crisis.

The bulk of businesses the EDA hopes to help with the grants are small personal care services that were identified as non-essential and ordered closed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order in March.

Grant recipients will be chose at random after eligibility is confirmed and the names of businesses receiving grants will be made public once funds are disbursed.

