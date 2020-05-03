Fairfax Health Reports 32 More Virus-Linked Deaths

Today, the Fairfax County Heath Department reported 32 more Covid-19 linked-deaths, the highest single-day total yet for the health district and double the previous one-day high of 16 reported just yesterday.

The health district, which includes the City of Falls Church, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County and its towns, reported an additional 306 virus cases Sunday (7.5 percent rise), another single-day record.

In the City of Falls Church, there was an increase of nine Covid-19 cases and one death, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Health. There have now been 35 total cases and three deaths reported in the City.

Virus-linked deaths have skyrocketed in the Fairfax Health District over the past week; today’s total of 189 is a 90.9 percent increase from last Sunday’s reported total of 99 fatalities.

There are now 4,407 reported cases of the coronavirus in the Fairfax Health District, an almost 50 percent increase over the last seven days. While the increase in Fairfax’s reported cases is likely due to a ramp up in testing, health officials are no longer releasing testing information on individual health districts..

For the state, Virginia now has 18,671 reported cases of Covid-19 including 660 deaths, according to VDH.

