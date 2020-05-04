A Birthday Parade for Maddie’s 7th

(Photo: Courtesy Brent Nussbaum)

MADDIE’S 7TH BIRTHDAY PARADE was a hit when she was able to visit up to 10 friends and teachers — six-plus feet away, of course — in a short trip around the town earlier this month. The birthday girl was spoiled by some Little City kindness as many in the community walking shouted happy birthday and drivers gave birthday horn honks.

(Photo: Courtesy Brent Nussbaum)

MOUNT DANIEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL first grade teachers Julia Noble and Katherine Mason went above and beyond for Maddie so the Nussbaum family wanted to make sure they were recognized as well.

