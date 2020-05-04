‘Grab & Go’ Banners Light Up Falls Church

The City of Falls Church’s Economic Development Office (EDO) surprised local restaurateurs and other small businesses by providing 45 free bright red “Grab & Go” banners for prominent display all over the 2.2 square miles of the Little City last week. The banners highlighted the fact that businesses displaying them are open for business and looking for patrons to stop in to avail themselves of the fine dining opportunities that they provide

even though on-site sit-down dining is not permitted under Gov. Northam’s shutdown order to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We found many of these businesses surprised that we would come to them with these banners to help them,” said Becky Witsman of the City’s EDO office. The banners say, “Grab & Go, We Are Open” with a blank white space for a phone number or website to order. “These have made a world of difference to these hurting businesses,” said Sally Cole, executive director of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce.

