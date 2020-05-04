Letters to the Editor: F.C. Schools Criticism Aimed At Decision to End Year Early

Letters to the Editor: April 30 – May 6, 2020

F.C. Schools Criticism Aimed At Decision to End Year Early

Editor,

After reading Mr. Keith David Reeves’ April 23 response to my earlier letter in the News-Press, I wanted to clarify what I thought was already clear in my letter. Contrary to Mr. Reeves’ assertion, my criticism of Superintendent Noonan was never about his decision to close the Falls Church City school buildings and shift the students to home-based education. My criticism was with the superintendent’s decision to end the scheduled school year two weeks early — eliminating two full weeks of at-home lessons. Mr. Reeves assures us that this reduction in student education “will be made up for in the future.” I look forward to the school system’s plan to address this loss.

Rather than seeing public health as an avoidable cost or simple budget expense, the administration should recognize public health funding as an investment for reducing economic risks. Indeed, the freefall of the stock market showcases this link between public health and the global economy. With a stronger and responsive public health system, and greater access to cost-effective preventive and primary care services (which also contributes to a healthier workforce), the return on investment is two-fold — a guarantee on our economic and health security.

Ellen Gross

Falls Church

Letters to the Editor may be submitted to letters@fcnp.com or via our online form here. Letters should be limited to 350 words and may be edited for content, clarity and length. To view the FCNP’s letter and submission policy, please click here.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments