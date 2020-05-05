1st Responder Discount at Seven Corners AAA

AAA Seven Corners is introducing a new product to offer local heroes a little peace of mind as they work to keep the communities safe and healthy. Available through Dec. 31, 2020, the new offer for first responders and healthcare professionals includes 50 percent off primary dues for new members and car care savings, and one free associate membership for existing members. AAA Seven Corners is located at 6290 Arlington Boulevard. For more information call 703-269-4040 or visit www.midatlantic.aaa.com.

