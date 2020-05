AN ADOPTED MOTHER CAT and her two 3-month-old kittens have been affectionately named “The Chicken Family” by their humans, and include Mama Chicken and the male and female kittens, Noodle & Nugget. Mama Chicken is very laid back and the kittens enjoy sleeping peacefully during the day and running amok all hours of the night.

