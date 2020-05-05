F.C. Small Business Grant Deadline extended to May 15

The emergency grant program created to aid small businesses in the City of Falls Church has extended its deadline to next Friday, May 15 by 11:30 p.m., the City’s Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday.

The City has received over 50 applications and wanted to ensure that business owners had ample time to complete the application.

The EDA created the program to mitigate the negative financial impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on many City businesses. Eligible businesses may apply for one grant of $2,000 from the EDA to use for salary, benefits, rent and other business operating expenses.

The application is available at online.

Applications must be submitted by the new deadline and completed in full, including an uploaded W-9. Awardees will be chosen at random after eligibility is confirmed.

The grant application is a public document and the names of the businesses awarded funds may be made public once funds are disbursed.

The application asks basic questions about the business like how long it has been operating in the City, if the gross receipts are between $50,000 and $500,000, if the business has experienced a decrease in gross income by at least 50 percent and more.

Additional questions ask the applicant to describe why the grant is needed, how it will be used and what other City assistance could be needed.

