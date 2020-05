Fit 4 Mom Falls Church Vienna Fairfax is celebrating Mother’s Day and offering a free week of classes, “Week of Mama,” and playgroups for moms the week of May 3 – 9. All classes are virtual and can be attended live multiple times a day. On Saturday, they are offering two classes, 7 and 9 a.m. For every mom in attendance, they are donating $1 to Food for Others. Visit www.fallschurchvienna.fit4mom.com for more information.

