(Photo: Courtesy City of Falls Church)

THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH has lit up downtown each night to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic: health professionals, public safety personnel, public works crews, grocery store employees and truck drivers. Residents are encouraged to turn on a light, put an electric candle in a window or string lights in your trees to show their support for those who are working to fight the disease.

