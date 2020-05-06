Fairfax Libraries Want Pandemic Testimonials

The Fairfax County Public Library’s Virginia Room — a special collection of history and genealogical resources within Fairfax County Public Library —

is collecting materials that will help future generations understand what it was like to live in Fairfax during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interested participants can submit their stories, photographs, journal entries, short video clips, art images or other digital files by June 10 using the online form at bit.ly/34HZvS8.

For those who don’t have a Google account, they can email the Virginia Room with their stories at va_room@fairfaxcounty.gov.

