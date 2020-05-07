Business News: Mother’s Day Gift Bundles, Themed Takeout

Falls Church Business News: May 7 – 13, 2020

BioPrep Offering Virtual Webinar For Small Business Community

Vanessa Eddy of BioPrep Solutions will present a virtual webinar hosted by the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce for the small business community on Thursday, May 7 at noon.

Eddy is a biological threat expert who understands pandemics, biological threats and small business operations. She will provide resources and advice to help businesses respond and recover from Covid-19 and other public health threats.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required and attendees are encouraged to order lunch for pick-up or delivery from local restaurants. For more information or to register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org and go to the Events Calendar.

City Declares Every Saturday In May Small Business Saturday

Falls Church City has proclaimed every Saturday in the month of May as Small Business Saturday to encourage residents to patronize the local small business community by ordering take-out and delivery from local restaurants and retailers, purchasing gift cards from personal service providers.

This proclamation was made on the heels of the City EDA’s announcement of small business grants, the application deadline of which has been extended to May 15.

For more information on Small Business Saturday 2.0 or the EDA grants, visit www.choosefallschurch.org.

Local Businesses Selling Special Mother’s Day Gift Bundles

Three small independently owned and operated Falls Church businesses have partnered to offer a special Mother’s Day Gift Bundle.

The $65 Bundle will include Falls Church Distillers Sangria, a Happy Tart macaron gift box, and a Galleria Florist hand tied floral arrangement.

Those who want to place an order can go to www.fcdistillers.com.

Nash Hair Salon Reopening May 15

Nash Hair Design has announced that it will reopen on Friday, May 15 for scheduled appointments.

In order to do so safely, they have implemented new safety procedures including elevated cleaning protocols, check-in and social distancing practices, mask requirements for staff and clients, and client companions will be asked to wait outside.

Nash Hair Design is located at 100 E. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.nashhairdesign.com. To make an appointment, call (703) 533-9191.

Clare & Don’s Beach Shack Offering Themed Carry Out

Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is offering themed carry-out and delivery nights. While it remains closed on other evenings, pre-order meals are available on Taco Tuesdays, Freaky Fri-Yay and Shrimpy Saturdays.

Each themed night includes a variety of menu items from which customers can choose along with themed cocktails and other beverages.

Pre-ordering is required as quantities can be limited.

Those who are interested can visit Clare & Don’s Facebook Page for the themed menus and to place an order.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

