‘F.C. Better Together’ T Shirts Raise $30,000+

The project cooked up last month by Falls Church city residents Adena Williams and Suzanne Hladky to sell classy “Falls Church Better Together” t-shirts and use the proceeds for local community help groups has resulted in over 1,700 shirts being sold so far and more than $30,000 being raised, it was reported at the F.C. School Board meeting Tuesday night.

Boosting the campaign, City Manager Wyatt Shields sported his t-shirt at Monday’s online City Council meeting and Superintendent Peter Noonan and numerous members of the F.C. School Board wore theirs at Tuesday’s online School Board meeting.

The monies raised are being provided to the City’s Health and Human Services department, the F.C. Education Foundation’s Family Assistance Fund, the Food for Others food bank and even to provide meals for the Falls Church Police Department. Shirts are still available in all adult and youth

sizes, and can be ordered at www.bonfire.com/falls-church-better-together-t-shirts-1.

