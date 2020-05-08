Fairfax Co. Farmers Markets Begin Re-Opening Saturday

Mason District Supervisor Penny Gross announced that the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) is preparing for a gradual re-opening of some Farmers Markets, beginning May 9.

During this phased approach, social distancing and safety guidelines that comply with Governor Northam’s orders will be observed. All other park amenities, such as visitors’ centers and restrooms, will remain closed.

Information about which Farmer’s Markets will open can be found on the FCPA website www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/farmersmarkets.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments