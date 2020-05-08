Falls Church Calendar: May 7 – 13, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Virtual New Yorker Discussion Group. If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to join in for the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. Articles that will be discussed with the group are will be determined during the early portion once all members of the group are on the call. This discussion will be held online via Zoom. Visit fallschurchva.gov/2040/Library-at-Home for more information. 2 – 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

Outdoor Container Gardening: Basics and Beyond. Interested viewers can learn how to grow edible and ornamental plants in containers on your porch, deck, balcony or patio. This workshop will explore soil, containers, maintenance and selection of suitable plants. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. Register at mgnv.org to receive a link to participate. 10 – 11:30 a.m

TUESDAY, MAY 12

Great Books Discussion. A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months. This month’s book is “Guests of the Nation” by Frank O’Connor. The discussion will be held online via Zoon. Open to all and no registration required. Visit fallschurchva.gov/2040/Library-at-Home for more information. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

DAILY

Creative Cauldron Online Classes. The City of Falls Church theater company Creative Cauldron is now offering a variety of interactive classes and activities for children taught by the theater’s artists. Kids will be moving, creating and socializing during the activities. Those who are interested can enroll online at creativecauldron.org/workshops.htm or email the theater at info@creativecauldron.org to get started. There are classes for adults as well.

Virtual Tour of The Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum. The Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural History virtual tours allow visitors to take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the museum from their desktop or mobile device. Visitors can also access select collections and research areas at the Smithsonian’s satellite support and research stations as well as past exhibits no longer on display. Visit naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour.

Lunch Doodles with children’s author Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

Home Safari Facebook Live. The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday where zoo staffers will highlight one of the animals and include an activity that viewers can do from home. Daily at 3 p.m. To join the live stream, visit www.facebook.com/cincinnatizoo.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments