Northam to Consider Extending Closings Beyond May 15 in N. Va.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans for a May 15 “Phase One” cautious reopening of certain businesses at his press conference today, but his Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said that the plan may potentially be delayed for the Northern Virginia region another two weeks given that numbers of new Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise at a faster rate there than elsewhere in the state.

The consideration has been based on conversations with the governor’s office and representatives of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.

In particular, leaders from the counties of Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, Northam said, who have “coalesced” into a regional voice on the matter. The region is supposed to hit its peak of infections on May 25, according to health officials.

Northam said he’ll be in contact with regional leaders this weekend to determine whether or not to extend the existing lockdown conditions in Northern Virginia.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments