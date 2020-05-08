Police Seek Info on Man Following Woman on W&OD Trail

Falls Church Police are seeking information after receiving a report of a man following a woman in a suspicious manner on the W&OD trail this past Monday. Police say the man followed the woman on the trail and then continued to follow her into a neighborhood. The woman was not harmed.

Police say they are investigating two other incidents similar to Monday’s, that happened on April 18 at about 1 p.m. and April 21 at about 1 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s wearing a red “hoodie” sweatshirt and red sweat pants.

At no time during any of these incidents did the suspicious person make verbal or physical contact with the complainants, but did continue following them off the trail and into neighborhoods, police report.

Police ask anyone having a similar experience or additional information is asked to call them at 703-241-5050 (TTY 711) or email them at police@fallschurchva.gov.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments