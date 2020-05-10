Fairfax Board Chair: ‘Health Criteria Not Being Met’ for Area’s Reopening

Jeff McKay, chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, issued a statement Sunday regarding Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s planned Phase One reopening of businesses in the state on May 15.
McKay said that “I share our community’s desire to do that soon,” the “health criteria needed to more forward are not currently being met in our region” and urged the governor to take this into consideration before making a final decision on reopening this coming week.
McKay also joined leaders of other Northern Virginia jurisdictions signing a letter to Northam addressing the same subject.