Fairfax Board Chair: ‘Health Criteria Not Being Met’ for Area’s Reopening

Jeff McKay, chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, issued a statement Sunday regarding Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s planned Phase One reopening of businesses in the state on May 15.

McKay said that “I share our community’s desire to do that soon,” the “health criteria needed to more forward are not currently being met in our region” and urged the governor to take this into consideration before making a final decision on reopening this coming week.

I look forward to continuing to work closely with our state and federal partners throughout this pandemic.



See below for my joint letter w @ChairRandall, Chair @AnninPWC, Chair @libbygarvey, + Mayor @justindotnet. (6/7) pic.twitter.com/sy1sSti5LB — Jeff McKay (@JeffreyCMcKay) May 10, 2020

McKay also joined leaders of other Northern Virginia jurisdictions signing a letter to Northam addressing the same subject.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments