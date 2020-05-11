Crime Report: Assault on Fairfax St., Obstruction of Justice on Broad St.

A domestic assault resulted in the arrest of man on Fairfax Street while a charge of obstruction of justice and litany of others caused a woman to be arrested on E. Broad Street.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 7 – 13, 2020

Larceny From Vehicle, 100 blk Hillwood Ave, April 27th between 10:30 AM and 11:45 AM, unknown suspect(s) took an item of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Phone Threats, 100 blk Birch St, April 27th 4:00 PM, an unknown suspect made threats over the phone.

Larceny From Vehicle, 200 blk E Fairfax St, between March 13th and April 12th, unknown suspect(s) removed an automotive part from a parked vehicle.

Drunk in Public, 200 blk S Washington St, April 29th, 3:18 PM, a female, 60, no fixed address, was arrested for appearing drunk in public.

Unlawful Entry (Vehicle), 1100 blk Offutt Dr, April 30th, 7:27 AM,, a male, 34, of Woodbridge, VA, was issued a citation for unlawful entry of a vehicle.

Auto Theft, 100 blk Gresham Pl, between April 29th, 10:30 PM and April 30th, 12:00 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an unattended vehicle.

Assault, 200 blk E Fairfax St, April 30th, 11:11 PM, a male, 46 of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for domestic assault.

Obstruction Of Justice, 900 blk E Broad St, May 1st, 12:10 AM, a female, 26, of Stafford, VA, was arrested for forgery of a public document, obstruction of justice, identify theft, providing false identification to law enforcement, and driving with a revoked license.

Credit Card Fraud, 400 blk S Maple Ave, May 1st, 2:15 AM, unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used credit card information to make unauthorized purchases.

Trespassing, 100 blk E Fairfax St, May 1st, 3:51 PM, a male, 62, no fixed address, was arrested for trespassing.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 200 blk Gundry Dr, May 1st, 10:35 PM, Sagar a male, 23, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for possession of Marijuana.

Driving Under the Influence, 500 blk S Washington St, May 2nd, 8:57 AM, a male, 18, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Auto Theft, 1200 blk Lincoln Ave, Between May 1st, 5:50 PM and May 2nd, 1:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) took a parked vehicle.

Larceny, 400 blk W Broad St, Between April 30th and May 3rd, unknown suspect(s) took a bicycle from a parking garage.

