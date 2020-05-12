Catholic Diocese Moves Career Classes Online

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has moved all its Education and Workforce Development classes to distance learning, consistent with social distancing guidance, in an effort to continue serving clients with the safety of students, staff and volunteers at the forefront.

The organization, which offered 56 classes at its Manassas office and five parish locations last year, provides adult education on topics ranging from English as a second language to computer literacy and GED classes. Last year, Catholic Charities trained 1,484 students. Sixty-nine percent of those students attended more than one class.

The organization had developed plans to begin incorporating distance learning in the fall but needed to do so immediately due to social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Clients are now participating in their courses virtually from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Training and classes offered include: Employment counseling and training; job development and placement; interview and resume skills; GED classes; contextualized English instruction; citizenship preparation and financial literacy.

Other courses include ESOL for Childcare (includes Red Cross Pediatric CPR certification and other industry recognized training), industry-specific English instruction (curriculum developed for employers to be offered to employees) and critical workplace training such as computer skills which receive workforce credit from Northern Virginia Community College.

Additional industry-specific training and certifications include digital literacy, American Red Cross adult and pediatric First Aid and CPR/AED.

Fees for courses range between $50-$125, and financial assistance is available based on need.

For more information on classes, visit ccda.net/need-help/education,-job-prep,-and-training.

To donate computers, headsets, iPads or tablets, contact Jackeline Chavez at Jackeline.Chavez@ ccda.net or 703-420-8249.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments