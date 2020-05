(Photo: Courtesy Patricia Paoletta)

A CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION didn’t stop the Paolettas from celebrating the Kentucky Derby on May 2. The crew managed to dress just like they were at the track even as they continued their quarantine together. The Paolettas watched 1973’s Secretariat be crowned the winner in the virtual Derby between prominent racers throughout history.

