Deadline for Small Business Microgrants Tomorrow at 11:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply for the City of Falls Church Economic Development Authority’s Small Business Microgrants is 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15. Fifty businesses, selected at random from those that meet the eligibility requirements, will receive grants of $5,000 through this program. Pending the number of eligible applicants, a second tranche with additional funds may be made available. For information about the program, visit www.ChooseFallsChurch.org or contact Economic Development Head Becky Witsman at BWitsman@FallsChurchVA.gov.

