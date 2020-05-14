Longtime Teacher Suhasini ‘Sue’ John Passes Away at 65

SUHASINI JOHN

Suhasini “Sue” John passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband Sukumar (Babu) and her three children: Vineet Gordhandas, Sushmita Gordhandas, and Karishma John.

Suhasini means “ever-smiling” in Hindi — and even after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, Sue never stopped sharing her radiant smile with the world.

Known as Mrs. John to most, Sue dedicated her life to children.

After moving to Falls Church from India in 1992, she conducted classes for young children for over 25 years in the City’s public schools, founding her own play school, On the Right Track, in 2003.

Mrs. John shared her warmth with so many of the community’s children over the years.

She had a gift for drawing out the talents of — and instilling a sense of pride in — her students.

Sue possessed a unique sense of wonder for nature and animals. She treated all pets as family, always taking time to greet any dog she met with the treats she kept in her pocket.

She never failed to notice the goodness in the world and reflected that goodness with every opportunity.

Sue was loving, thoughtful, and exemplified kindness in all that she did.

She will be missed beyond measure, but her memory will spark joy and laughter for all who knew her.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a time when we can all come together.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that an act of kindness be completed in Sue’s honor, or that donations be made to Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

