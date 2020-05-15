Creative Cauldron Introduces Community Theater Saturday

The Creative Cauldron will be hosting a free virtual community theater event on Saturday, May 16, from 7 – 8 p.m.

That could include singing a favorite show tune, sharing a verse of their own poetry or literature, showing off drawing skills and performing a juggling routine.

Those who are interested are encouraged to send their submission to Creative Cauldron’s Dropbox folder or via email. Audience members must RSVP as well.

To send a submission or to RSVP, go to creativecauldron.org/community-cauldron.html.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments