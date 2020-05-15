Falls Church Calendar: May 14 – 20, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group. The Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group, which normally meets on the first Thursday evening of each month in the library’s conference room, will be switching to an online discussion via Zoom. This meeting’s book will be “The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains” by Nicholas Carr. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Foraging for Wild Edibles. Interested attendees can find edibles in the local area, including in its more urban parts, by foraging in wild (and not so wild) areas. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. RSVP to attend at mgnv.org/events/ to receive the link to participate.10 – 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, MAY 18

City Council Work Session (Virtual). Work Sessions are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. The public is welcome to attend the virtual meeting, which will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the Covid-19 declared emergency. Public comment will be accepted via email at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov and added to the record of the next regular meeting. Visit fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings to observe the session. 7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

DAILY EVENTS

Creative Cauldron Online Classes. The City of Falls Church theater company Creative Cauldron is now offering a variety of interactive classes and activities for children taught by the theater’s artists. Kids will be moving, creating and socializing during the activities. Those who are interested can enroll online at creativecauldron.org/workshops.htm or email the theater at info@creativecauldron.org to get started. There are classes for adults as well.

Maritime Aquarium. In response to the Covid-19 closures, the Maritime Aquarium will be streaming some of its educational programs each week. That includes All About Sea Turtles, Shark Safari and Fish Tales. Families and individuals are welcome to take part in these live-streaming programs. All programs require advance reservations to receive the needed link. Visit maritimeaquarium.org/virtual-programs to register for classes.

Museo Galileo. Students and teachers can all take a virtual trip to Museo Galileo and learn about one of the world’s most famous astronomers, physicists and engineers and all aspects of his life. Galileo is known as the “father of the scientific method” that is used so often in school science classrooms. To check out the museum, visit catalogue.museogalileo.it.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments