ELORA “LORA” PATRICIA BROWN

City of Falls Church police are asking the public for help in finding Elora “Lora” Patricia Brown, a 16-year-old who was last seen by the Kaiser Permanente on South Washington Street around 2 p.m. Friday.

Brown is 5’5 and was seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt, red capri pants and flowered shoes. She walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call the Falls Church police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments